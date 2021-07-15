Kerala High Court: No police protection for Kerala nun against eviction from convent

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said that police protection cannot be provided to Catholic nun Lucy Kalapura, who has been expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), if she continues to stay in the convent.

Hearing her petition seeking police protection at the convent in Karakkamala village of Wayanad district, the bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan said she can be provided with police protection only if she moves out to any other place of her choice.

The Vatican had rejected Sister Lucy’s appeal against her termination from the FCC.

Earlier this month, when her petition came for hearing, the FCC had furnished before the High Court the termination order, and the subsequent rejection of her appeal by the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church in the Vatican — the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura.

The judge had then observed, “Prima facie, it appears to me that the continued residence of the petitioner (Lucy) in the convent after her right to continue as a member of the FCC has extinguished, will only lead to continuous strife and conflicts.’’

On Wednesday, the court kept to that stand and said Lucy cannot continue in the convent as a member of the congregation. The court also told Lucy that it cannot issue an order allowing her stay at the convent, as her right to continue in the nunnery as a member of the congregation has been extinguished.

Sister Lucy has had a long-standing rift with her congregation. She participated in an agitation in 2018 demanding the arrest of bishop Franco Mulakkal in a case of alleged rape of a nun.