Kerala High Court issues notice to Centre, state, vaccine-makers

The petitions were moved by IUML legislator M K Muneer and All India Lawyers’ Union state general secretary C P Pramod, who challenged the dual pricing of the vaccines.

Acting upon two petitions challenging the Centre’s Covid-19 vaccination policy, a division bench of Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state, Centre, the National Disaster Management Authority and vaccine producers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharath Biotech.

The petitions were moved by IUML legislator M K Muneer and All India Lawyers’ Union state general secretary C P Pramod, who challenged the dual pricing of the vaccines. The bench of justices Ashok Menon and Murali Purushothaman sought replies by May 4 but refused an interim stay on the vaccination policy, as demanded by the petitioners.

While serving the notices, the court made it clear that no orders would be passed since the matter is under the consideration of the apex court.

Arguing against the policy, Muneer said states and the Centre have the same constitutional responsibility to protect the health of citizens.