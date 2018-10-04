Kerala High Court denies bail to bishop accused of nun rape

Franco Mulakkal in Kochi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/File) Franco Mulakkal in Kochi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/File)

The Kerala High Court Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody in a case relating to alleged rape of a nun.

Opposing the bail plea of Mulakkal, who has been divested of administrative charges of the Jalandhar diocese, the prosecution said the probe is still on and pointed out the possibility of the accused influencing the witnesses. It said cases have already been filed for attempt to influence the witnesses.

The court observed that prima facie there is evidence against the bishop but did not go into the details.

Mulakkal has been lodged at the sub-jail in Pala since September 24, three days after he was arrested. He would be produced before the magistrate court in Pala on October 6.

Local bishops and leaders of Kerala Congress have visited Mulakkal in jail. Kerala Congress (M) chairman K M Mani said visiting those in prison is a service to God. Bishop Mathew Arackal of Kanjirappally Catholic diocese had tried to depict Mulakkal as innocent.

