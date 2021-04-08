Kerala HC asks Election Commission to file statement on why it delayed polls to 3 Rajya Sabha seats

THE KERALA High Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission (EC) to furnish a statement on why it kept in abeyance an earlier notification to conduct elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in the state, which fall vacant on April 21. The court was hearing the petition of CPI (M) legislator S Sharma, who has challenged the EC’s decision.

The EC told the court that the notification for the election process would be issued before April 21. However, the bench of Justice P V Asha sought an explanation on why it decided to keep in abeyance the earlier notification to conduct the elections. The EC has to furnish its statement on April 9, when the matter comes up next before the court.

As per the original schedule, the elections to the three seats should have been held on April 12. That would have ensured right to vote for the legislators of the present assembly. A new assembly will be formed after results to the state elections are announced on May 2.

The EC had last week told the court that the election process would be completed in such a manner to ensure the legislators of the current assembly are entitled to elect the RS members.

In his petition, Sharma alleged that the EC was acting in an arbitrary manner and he has every right to know why the poll process for the three RS seats was deferred.