Amend law to help transgenders join NCC: Kerala High Court to Centre

The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the Centre to amend Section 6 of the National Cadet Corps Act (1948) which excludes transgender persons from joining the National Cadet Corps (NCC) so that everyone gets a chance to join the force.

Hearing a petition filed by Hina Haneefa, a 23-year-old transgender person, Justice Anu Sivaraman ruled that she should be enrolled into the NCC. The court also observed that a transgender person is entitled to enroll in the NCC in accordance with her self-perceived gender equality.

Haneefa, a first-year degree student of the University College in Thiruvananthapuram, had moved the high court last year after authorities turned down her bid to join the NCC.

In her plea, she had contended that she had joined the NCC at the age of 13 when she was in the school, but was enrolled as a boy cadet then. In 2019, however, she had undergone a sex transformation surgery and enrolled at the University College for the degree course. When she tried to enroll in the NCC then, she was denied admission saying it was against the existing Act.