Heavy rain to continue across Kerala, Tamil Nadu; IMD issues orange alerts in several districts

Heavy rain is expected to continue across Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange alerts for several districts and warning of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Kerala rain update

In Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Palakkad are among the districts under yellow alert for the next 3 days. Kottayam is under a yellow alert till October 24, while Wayanad is expected to receive heavy rain over the next three days. Kannur and Kasaragod are also under yellow alerts.

Weather map. (Source: IMD) Weather map. (Source: IMD)

The weather department has issued orange alerts for Thrissur and Ernakulam, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Ernakulam is under an orange alert on Thursday, followed by a yellow alert on Friday and Saturday, before the warning level rises again on Sunday. Idukki is under a yellow alert for the next three days, with an orange alert expected on October 25. Malappuram and Kozhikode are under orange alerts on Thursday, followed by yellow alerts over the next two days, according to the latest weather bulletin.