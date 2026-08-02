Kerala Rains: Eight dead, eight missing; Nearly 5,800 moved to relief camps

At least eight people have died, eight remain missing, and 13 others have been injured after heavy rains battered Kerala, triggering landslides, flooding and widespread damage across the state, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Sunday.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office, 27 houses have been destroyed, and 196 have suffered partial damage. A total of 5,792 people have been shifted to 209 relief camps across the state.
Satheesan said the government would ensure assistance to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as people whose homes and livelihoods were affected.
Although rainfall has subsided since Saturday, the Chief Minister urged people, particularly those living in hilly areas, to remain vigilant. He said elected representatives, volunteers and local administrations were actively involved in rescue and relief operations.
Satheesan said he was in constant touch with Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar, ministers assigned to affected districts and local administrations to monitor relief efforts.
According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), some parts of the state received up to 320 mm of rainfall on Saturday.
The highest rainfall of 320 mm was recorded at Ayyankunnu in Kannur district. Several other areas across the northern Malabar region received between 90 mm and 180 mm of rain between 3 am Saturday and midnight.
The downpour inundated low-lying and riverside areas, particularly in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, with floodwaters entering several homes.
Despite the reduction in rainfall on Sunday morning, water remained in several flooded areas, particularly Ranni in Pathanamthitta district and Kuttanad in Alappuzha district, where residents continued to travel in small boats.
Water levels in several dams declined after rainfall eased, allowing authorities to close shutters that had been opened a day earlier. However, KSDMA said water levels in some power-generation dams in Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts continued to remain under the red alert level.
In Pathanamthitta district, around 40 houses in 25 villages, mainly in the Ranni and Konni areas, were damaged.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 12 districts for Sunday, warning of very heavy rainfall between 115 mm and 204 mm.
(With PTI inputs)