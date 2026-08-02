Kerala Rains: Eight dead, eight missing; Nearly 5,800 moved to relief camps

According to the Chief Minister's Office, 27 houses have been destroyed, and 196 have suffered partial damage. A total of 5,792 people have been shifted to 209 relief camps across the state. (Representative Image)

At least eight people have died, eight remain missing, and 13 others have been injured after heavy rains battered Kerala, triggering landslides, flooding and widespread damage across the state, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Sunday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, 27 houses have been destroyed, and 196 have suffered partial damage. A total of 5,792 people have been shifted to 209 relief camps across the state.

Satheesan said the government would ensure assistance to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as people whose homes and livelihoods were affected.

Although rainfall has subsided since Saturday, the Chief Minister urged people, particularly those living in hilly areas, to remain vigilant. He said elected representatives, volunteers and local administrations were actively involved in rescue and relief operations.