Kerala’s plan to fight the heat: Water kiosks at every junction, reduced waiting at red lights, expanded monitoring system

Drinking water supply, ORS and first aid material at public spaces, reduced waiting times at traffic signals, and temporary structures to provide shade at various locations are among measures that the Kerala government has decided to adopt as the scorching summer heat has led to concerns in the state regarding public health.

The IMD on Sunday issued a yellow alert for high temperatures in several districts of Kerala for two days, warning of hot, humid weather across much of the state. Over the last week, Kerala has seen at least one suspected heatstroke death and several snakebite deaths, with experts warning that the heat could prompt snakes to venture closer to human habitation, looking for cool surfaces, water and rodents.

Taking serious note of the situation, a high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during which it was decided to put restrictions on public events, daytime festivals, cultural activities and sporting events as long as heatwave warnings prevail.

It was also decided that public places like bus stations and markets would have drinking water supply as well as ORS and first aid to treat heatstroke cases. Health workers from local health centres, peoples’ representatives in local civic bodies, trade union workers and voluntary organisations have been asked to make a coordinated effort to realise these relief measures.

In all public places, wherever possible, temporary shelters should also be erected, the government decided. District collectors were also told to look into reducing the waiting time at traffic signals after factoring in the views of police.

Moreover, water kiosks will be erected at all junctions with the public’s support. Local bodies have been told to seek the support of youth organisations and cooperative institutions to provide drinking water, watermelon juice and buttermilk through kiosks.

Long-term plans were also discussed, with suggestions that all local bodies establish a climate monitoring system with the public’s participation. Data on temperature, rainfall, humidity, and water levels should be collected at the ward level and displayed locally to promote climate literacy, the government decided. Permanent heat and burn clinics with modern facilities should be established at selected hospitals, the meeting proposed.

Story continues below this ad

The Chief Minister told the disaster management authority to ensure that its warning system KaWaCHaM (Kerala Warnings Crisis and Hazards Management System), is functional and properly maintained.

He said the disaster management authority, in association with the education department, is planning to upgrade the functioning of weather stations installed at selected schools in the state. Data collection from such centres should be ensured and automatic weather monitoring systems should be installed in disaster-prone areas, the meeting suggested.

The Water Authority and Irrigation Department have been told take urgent measures to ensure drinking water availability in coordination with local bodies. A public campaign for rainwater harvesting has also been proposed.

All anganwadi buildings would be converted into heat-resilient buildings using heat-resistant technologies such as cool roofs and proper ventilation. The system will be implemented in selected schools also, the government decided.

Story continues below this ad

The meeting also suggested that the buildings of health centres should be converted into heat-resilient ones.

All local bodies were told to prepare a local heat action plan.

The issue of snakebite was also discussed in the meeting, and hospitals were told to maintain anti-venom to treat snakebite cases. Public awareness of first aid for snakebites should be enhanced, the meeting suggested.