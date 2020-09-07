Kerala health official allegedly rapes woman who needed Covid negative certificate, arrested

The incident took place in rural Thiruvananthapuram on September 3, as per the case registered at the e police station. (Representational Image)

The Kerala Police on Monday arrested a health official for allegedly raping a 44-year-old woman, who was seeking a coronavirus negative certificate from him on completion of her mandatory Covid-19 quarantine period.

The incident took place in rural Thiruvananthapuram on September 3. According to the complaint filed by the victim, a home nurse who works at Malappuram, she was wrongfully confined, tied-up, physically assaulted, and raped at the junior health inspector’s residence in the city.

The victim mentioned in her complaint that the official insisted her to visit his residence to collect the certificate after she tested negative in an antigen test on completing the quarantine at her relative’s residence. The complainant added that she had to express willingness to participate in the act fearing for her life. The official used to call her daily as part of the routine Covid-19 telephonic checkup, she added.

According to the police, the accused was arrested Monday morning after which he was produced before the court. “Medical examination has been done and the accused was taken to his residence as part of the evidence-gathering process. The accused has been charged as per section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A thorough investigation is underway with the help of forensic experts,” a police officer said.

Following the incident, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja ordered an immediate suspension of the official from service, pending an inquiry. Another case has been filed against the accused by the State Women’s Commission as well.

In another incident, a 19-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 was raped allegedly by an ambulance driver while being taken to hospital late Saturday night in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

