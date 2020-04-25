‘Was accused of creating panic… time has proved Kerala is on right track’: State health minister

State health minister KK Shailaja congratulated the entire staff of the Kottayam Medical College for providing the best treatment to the couple. State health minister KK Shailaja congratulated the entire staff of the Kottayam Medical College for providing the best treatment to the couple.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja speaks to The Indian Express on how the state managed to flatten the COVID-19 curve and why it is too early to rest. Excerpts:

Is the COVID-19 threat over for Kerala?

We don’t think the COVID-19 problem can be solved within a month. At present, our caseload has come down and there is good recovery. Another relief is that there was no community spread as a major chunk of the cases were people from Gulf countries and their primary contacts. At the same time, we haven’t reached a shore of comfort. Cases are going up in neighbouring states. In this scenario, Kerala cannot remain as a safe island. We have to continue our present vigilance and standard operating procedure. I have told our medical teams that we cannot rest considering the huge work before us. I have told them we may have to fight for the next four or five months.

What is the challenge ahead?

The return of expatriates would be a big challenge for Kerala. We are really distressed by the poignant experiences shared by people from the Gulf. In many bachelors’ camps, ordinary workers were telling me that they have symptoms but were not getting tested. We are ready to bring them back on a priority basis. Also, there are Keralites in other states, especially students presently held up in hostels. They also want to come back after the lockdown. Quarantining all these people would be an unprecedented challenge. We have to ensure enough stock of testing kits when there is a huge inflow of people into the state. Right now, we are handling less than 150 cases, but our planning is for tens of thousands.

How are you preparing for that stage?

We will have a strong screening system in the airport, stricter than the one before lockdown. More teams would be deployed to ensure that not a single person is left out of screening at airports. The symptomatic would be shifted to hospitals and the asymptomatic would go to their homes or common quarantine centres. Earlier, we had provided good facilities at quarantine centres. But in the next stage, when the number of people go up, we may not be able to ensure such facilities to everyone. We would have to convert auditoriums and institutions into quarantine centres. We had planned very well but the task is not so simple…

How did Kerala manage to flatten the curve?

Our planning and preparedness are the most important factors behind our success. We had planned in advance. In early January, when I heard that a virus had been spotted in Wuhan, a high-level meeting of the health department was held. I could easily sense the danger because there are students from Kerala in Wuhan and some medical students had even approached me in the past for internships. I told the officials that the students usually return during February-March and hence we should be careful. After the 2018 Nipah outbreak in Kerala, reports of virus spotting anywhere in the world is a matter of concern for the state. On January 24, we initiated an action plan, which was taken down to all districts. That worked well and we handled very well all the three positive cases from Wuhan without any of their contacts getting infected.

How did you address the post-Wuhan scenario?

There was an impression that the virus attack was over. As no fresh cases were detected or reported anywhere in India, many advised me to lower the vigilance. But, we maintained a team at the airport for screening passengers although universal screening was not in place then. We got in touch with airlines to announce the screening at Kochi. Some even accused me of creating panic among people through such actions. The Opposition asked me to learn from America and follow that country’s mitigation method. If we had withdrawn that vigilance, the COVID-19 war fronts in Kerala would have multiplied. Only one family escaped our airport screening. We never remained complacent even when cases were not reported. We trained doctors and other health staff and asked them to remain vigilant if persons with respiratory diseases turn up. When we strictly screened and quarantined people, I was blamed for over-action. But time has proved Kerala is on the right track and is following the right SOP of screening, quarantining, isolating, tracing and treatment.

