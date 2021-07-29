Kerala HC turns down plea for Lakshadweep draft regulations in vernacular languages

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected petitions seeking a directive to the Lakshadweep administration to publish draft regulations proposed by administration in vernacular languages.

The bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly said the petitioners, including Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, can approach the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The petitioners had requested for directions to the administration to publish the draft regulations in Malayalam and grant more time to the public to submit suggestions/objections and to refer the matter to the opinion of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The bench said the reliefs sought in the petitions cannot be allowed and the MHA is competent to consider all such views.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, who appeared for the administration assisted by its senior standing counsel S Manu, pointed out that in view of the judgments passed by other division benches in identical cases — refusing to interfere with the legislative process undertaken by the Administration under Art 240 of the Constitution — the prayers of the petitioners cannot be granted.

A slew of draft proposals mooted by Patel have triggered outrage in the islands as well as mainland Kerala.