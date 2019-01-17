Toggle Menu
Kerala HC sets aside election of Karatt Abdul Razak in 2016 assembly pollshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-hc-sets-aside-election-of-karatt-abdul-razak-in-2016-assembly-polls-5543202/

Kerala HC sets aside election of Karatt Abdul Razak in 2016 assembly polls

Justice Abraham Mathew passed the order on a petition by two voters of the constituency, challenging the election of Razak, who contested as an LDF independent candidate during the 2016 Assembly polls.

Kerala HC sets aside election of Karatt Abdul Razak in 2016 assembly polls
Razak and his agents were accused of screening a video programme across the constituency during the poll campaign. ( file)

The Kerala High Court Thursday set aside the election of Karatt Abdul Razak from Koduvally Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district in 2016, for indulging in electoral malpractice.

Justice Abraham Mathew passed the order on a petition by two voters of the constituency, challenging the election of Razak, who contested as an LDF independent candidate during the 2016 Assembly polls.  Read in Malayalam 

In their petition, K P Mohammed and Moitheen Kunji of the constituency alleged that Razak and his agents had screened a video programme across the constituency during the poll campaign, aiming to tarnish the image of M A Razak, an UDF candidate.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SC asks search panel to recommend names for Lokpal by Feb end
2 Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be sworn in as SC judges tomorrow
3 SC relaxes law on Maharashtra dance bars: All your questions answered