Kerala HC seeks Lakshadweep police’s views on Ayesha Sulthana’s anticipatory bail plea

Considering Aisha's plea, the court directed the Lakshadweep police to inform its view and posted the matter for Thursday for further consideration (File photo)

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought views of the Lakshadweep police in the anticipatory bail plea filed by filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana, who was booked under sedition charges by the police in the islands.

Considering the plea, the court directed the Lakshadweep police to inform its view and posted the matter for Thursday for further consideration.

In her plea, Sulthana submitted that she has been directed to appear at the police headquarters at Kavaratti, Lakshadweep on June 20 for interrogation. She submitted that there is a possibility of her arrest, if she reaches Kavaratti.

Sulthana was booked on June 10 on sedition charges following a complaint by a BJP leader that she spread false news about the spread of COVID-19 in the union territory during a TV debate.

The complaint was filed by the BJP’s Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader.Sulthana hails from Chetiath island in Lakshadweep.

According to the FIR lodged by the Kavaratti police, a case under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code has been registered against the filmmaker.