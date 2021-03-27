Kerala HC seeks EC explanation over plea on ‘fake’ voters

Fake or multiple entry of voters has emerged as a major issue ahead of the polls, with the Congress alleging that there are 4.34 lakh multiple or fake voters in the final electoral list.

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought an explanation from the Election Commission on a writ petition filed by Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala seeking that fake or multiple entry voters in the electoral role be prevented from casting their votes in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Fake or multiple entry of voters has emerged as a major issue ahead of the polls, with the Congress alleging that there are 4.34 lakh multiple or fake voters in the final electoral list.

On Wednesday, the chief electoral officer for Kerala had directed all district collectors to conduct a booth-level examination of the voters’ list to earmark multiple or fake entries in the electoral list in all 140 Assembly seats. A preliminary examination of the returning officers at various constituencies had prima facie ascertained that alleged anomalies had crept in the voters’ list. The EC has suspended a state government employee in Kasaragod district, who allegedly issued multiple voter ID cards to a single voter.

Chennithala, in his petition in the High Court, said that there have been scores of complaints alleging that there were double votes, fake entries in the electoral rolls, illegal enrolment of votes many times by a single voter, multiple id cards etc.

His petition said, “A cursory estimate showed that roughly 3,24,441 double votes and 1,09,601 bogus votes in the final electoral roll. Hence, there are a total 4,34,042 lakhs double/fake votes in the final electoral rolls.”