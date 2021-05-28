Kerala HC seeks Centre’s response on plea challenging move to introduce LDAR in Lakshadweep

May 28, 2021 2:09:30 pm
The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the response of the Central government on a PIL challenging the Lakshadweep administration’s move to introduce Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 (LDAR) and the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) in the islands.
Considering the PIL, the court declined to stay the operation of LDAR and PASA but directed the Centre to file a
response in two weeks.
The PIL was filed by Congress leader K P Noushad Ali.
In his plea, Ali alleged illegal interference with the social, political and cultural realities in Lakshadweep by the
Administrator.
He submitted that the residents of islands are opposed to the LDAR and the creation of a Lakshadweep Development Authority (LDA) issued by the administration as it gives powers to the administration to remove the small holding for
property owned by the islanders belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.
The petitioner also alleged that the newly introduced PASA gives powers to the administration to detain a person
without any public disclosure for a period of up to one year.
