HC seeks Centre response on PIL calling for ban on Telegram app

The Kerala High Court, acting on a PIL seeking a ban on the instant messaging app Telegram, Friday asked the Centre for its view on the demand.

The PIL was moved by Athena Solomon K, an LLM student, arraigning the Centre, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and the Kerala Police as the respondents.

The petitioner said she was aggrieved by the circulation of inappropriate, obscene and vulgar sexual contents featuring women and children promoted through the app, which she said was also used to promote international terrorism as well as for creating civil disruptions in India.

Unlike other social media, Telegram can’t be controlled since it does not even have a nodal officer in India to give any statutory direction, said the petition.