Kerala: HC relief to cop on counter-complaint by ADGP’s daughter

Thursday, June 21, 2018
The Kerala High Court posted the case on July 4 for further consideration.

By: PTI | Kochi | Updated: June 21, 2018 8:39:42 pm
The court posted the case on July 4 for further consideration.
The Kerala High Court today restrained the police from arresting till July 4 a police driver on the basis of a counter-complaint filed by a senior IPS officer’s daughter, whom he had accused of assault. Justice Sunil Thomas also sought the views of the state government on the matter. The judge gave the direction while considering a petition filed by the police driver, Gavaskar, seeking to quash an FIR registered against him based on the counter-complaint filed by the daughter of Additional Director General of Police Sudesh Kumar. The court posted the case on July 4 for further consideration.

Kumar’s daughter Snigdha had allegedly assaulted the police driver following a quarrel on June 15. A case was registered against her under charges which were non-bailable. In his police complaint, Gavaskar alleged that Snigdha had verbally abused him and hit him on his neck and shoulder with her mobile phone for delay in bringing the vehicle to pick her up after her morning walk.

Based on her counter-complaint, a case was also registered against Gavaskar, who is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for the injury he suffered in the alleged assault. In his petition, the ADGP’s driver, Gavaskar alleged that the woman, sensing trouble, had rushed to the police station and given a false statement, saying that she was abused and her modesty was outraged.

Based on this, an FIR was registered against him, Gavaskar said.

Seeking to quash the FIR against him, Gavaskar submitted the woman had filed the complaint “to wreak vengeance and to settle scores.” “It is prima facie false,” he contended.

