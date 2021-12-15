Kerala High Court rejects petition challenging reappointment of Kannur University VC

Updated: December 15, 2021 3:54:03 pm
Bringing relief for the state government, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea challenging the re-appointment of Dr Gopinath Ravindran as the vice-chancellor (VC) of Kannur University.
The decision of the bench of Justice Amit Rawal came after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had stated that he was forced to re-appoint Prof Ravindran as the VC for another term under political pressure. Ravindran was re-appointed on November 23, on the day his first term as the VC ended.
The plea challenging the re-appointment was moved by University Senate member Dr Ramachandran Keezhoth and others. The petitioners had alleged that the re-appointment was against the norms of the University Grants Commission. This was the first time in Kerala that a VC has been given another term.
