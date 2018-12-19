Kerala High Court rejects Dileep’s plea for CBI probe in Malayalam actress sexual assault case

The Kerala High Court Wednesday rejected Malayalam actor Dileep’s plea seeking a CBI probe into a sexual assault case allegedly involving him. The actor in his petition had alleged that the current investigation was not fair and he was framed by senior police officials.

In a letter to the state secretary earlier, he said a new team of Kerala Police should probe the case as the present investigators did not do a free and fair job. He further said, if the case is not given to a new probe team, then it should be handed over to the CBI. The actor also accused some top police officials of framing fake evidence against him.

Dileep was arrested on July 10 and released on bail after 85 days in custody. The Kerala High Court on October 3 granted him bail with stringent conditions. Six persons, including the key accused Pulsar Suni, were arrested in connection with the abduction and molestation of a Malayalam actress.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 night and later escaped.