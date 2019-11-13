Kerala HC orders probe into killing of four Maoists

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered the police to probe the circumstances behind the recent killings of four Maoists, and ascertain whether the police officials involved in the encounters had committed any offence in relation to the deaths.

The encounters occurred in Palakkad district on October 28 and 29. Four Maoists were killed, but only two bodies have been identified.

A bench of Justice R Narayana Pisharadi was hearing petitions moved by the families of the two Maoists identified, who have claimed they were killed in fake encounters.

Observing that there are lapses and omissions in complying with the Supreme Court directions regarding probing police encounter deaths, the court said, “The investigating officer shall forthwith seize firearms used by police officials during the two incidents and take immediate steps for sending them for forensic and ballistic analysis… Whether the death was on account of a genuine or fake encounter is a matter which has to be probed into closely.”