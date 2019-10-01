Kerala HC orders CBI probe into Youth Congress leaders’ killing

In a setback to the ruling CPI (M) and the state police, the Kerala High Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the murders of two Youth Congress leaders in Kasaragod, in which CPI (M) workers have been arraigned as accused. The victims, Kripesh and Sarathlal were hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers on February 17 this year.

Advertising

Acting upon the petitions moved by the families of the victims, the bench of Justice B Sudheendra Kumar also quashed the charge sheet submitted by the state police. The judge observed, “considering the facts and circumstances of the case, this court has strong reservations about the impartiality and fairness in the investigation by the state police because of the political fallout. Having gone through the materials, it appears that the genesis of the incident was suppressed by the prosecution. The contention of the petitioners that the twin murder was planned and executed not by the first accused alone, but by the CPM party, is probable.”

The court said the investigating officer had filed a charge sheet without conducting “a proper and effective probe”, believing the version of the first accused “as the gospel of truth”.

“The investigating officer did not incline to question the forensic surgeon who conducted the autopsies showing the weapons, which had, no doubt, caused serious prejudice to the investigation,” the judge said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the probe was torpedoed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to save senior CPI (M) leaders involved in the crime. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said the verdict was a slap on the CM’s face and he should publicly apologise to the people. — With PTI inputs