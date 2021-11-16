Kerala HC to Centre: Isn’t it govt duty to redress citizen’s loss of job due to Covaxin non-recognition?

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday questioned if the central government was not duty-bound to redress the grievances of anyone who may lose their livelihood over some countries not recognising Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine.

This came up during a hearing for a petitioner requesting a third jab of an internationally recognised Covid-19 vaccine so that he’s able to travel to Saudi Arabia, where he used to work as a welder.

Covaxin was granted approval by the World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier this month for emergency use listing (EUL). However, the petitioner stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is yet to recognise it.

“This Court cannot say that a booster shot of Covishield should be provided to the petitioner. But this is a great casualty; a clear violation of Fundamental Rights. Now there are two groups of people in the country – while the ones who were administered Covishield can travel across international borders, the ones who chose Covaxin are refrained from doing so. Isn’t the Government answerable for this? Isn’t it the Government’s duty to redress his grievance?” Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan said.

Assistant Solicitor General (Asst SG) Manu S asserted that the government had provided these vaccines to save lives during a raging pandemic, making it impractical to wait for international approvals.

The bench responded that the Court does not blame the Centre, adding, “All I am saying is that this is an individual concern and he is refrained from going back to his workplace, so it should be redressed.” It directed to take instructions on why Saudi Arabia was not recognising Covaxin, though it has been approved by WHO and posted the matter for further hearing November 29.

The ASG also informed the court that several countries had started approving Covaxin post WHO’s go-ahead. For instance, the UK government has said that Covaxin will be added to its list of approved Covid-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had observed that the Centre’s vaccination scheme has created two classes of citizens in India – those who got Covaxin, whose movements are restricted, and those who received Covishieled who can go anywhere.