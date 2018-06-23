Kerala HC: Cannot discount parents’ role in guiding adults

In April, the Supreme Court had set aside the Kerala High Court order saying “right to marry a person of one’s choice is integral to Article 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution”. In April, the Supreme Court had set aside the Kerala High Court order saying “right to marry a person of one’s choice is integral to Article 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution”.

The Kerala High Court has observed that the role of parents in guiding youths, who have attained the legal age of majority, “cannot be discounted”.

The division bench of Justices K Vinod Chandran and Ashok Menon was hearing the petition of a Kozhikode-based Hindu woman seeking protection from her husband, who she had earlier eloped with against her parent’s wishes.

The woman, then 18, had eloped with her neighbour, and married him on October 23, 2017, despite her parents’ objection.

In her petition, the woman said, she later realised that her husband was a drug addict, who subjected her to physical torture. Subsequently, she returned to her parents and sought police protection from her husband, a driver.

While disposing of the petition, the bench observed: “Free thought and independent action has its significance in the advancement of human communities, but the pitfalls of life cannot be ignored and the role of parents in guiding young minds, though having attained the legal age of majority, cannot be discounted. We, as a society, err in confusing maturity with majority.”

The bench said that it was constrained to make some observations as they were regularly faced with habeas corpus petitions and police protection, where young girls, in total disregard to their parents’ wishes, walk away with men with whom they say they have fallen in love.

The court also directed the police to provide protection to the petitioner in the case, if she raised any complaint with any of the police station house officers, under whose jurisdiction she lived.

Last year, while annulling the marriage of Hadiya, a Hindu woman who converted to Islam, a bench of the Kerala High Court had observed that a 24-year-old woman was weak and vulnerable. Her marriage being the most important decision in her life, can also be taken only with the active involvement of her parents, it had said.

In April, the Supreme Court had set aside the Kerala High Court order saying “right to marry a person of one’s choice is integral to Article 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution”.

