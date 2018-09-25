Kerala High Court allows woman to live with same-sex partner

The petitioner had pointed out the recent Supreme Court verdict which had decriminalized the legal provision of section 377. (Source: Neeraj Priyadarshi) The petitioner had pointed out the recent Supreme Court verdict which had decriminalized the legal provision of section 377. (Source: Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Weeks after the Supreme Court legitimised read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and legitimised same-sex relationships, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court Tuesday allowed a 40-year-old woman to live with her 24-year-old woman partner.

A Division Bench of C K Abdul Rahim and Narayana Pisharadi acted upon a habeas corpus petition moved by S Sreeja, 40, of West Kallada in Kollam. In her petition, Sreeja told the court that she wanted to live with her partner, Aruna, 24, of Neyyattinkara, who, she claimed, was in the illegal custody of her parents.

Sreeja told the court that after the couple started living together in August this year, Aruna’s parents filed a missing case, following which she was produced before a magistrate court in Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram. Though the court had set Aruna free, she was forcibly taken away by her family, she

The petitioner said Aruna was admitted to a mental hospital where she managed to meet her. The hospital authorities were, however, reluctant to let Aruna go with Sreeja after which she moved the habeas corpus in the high court, seeking an order to police to produce Aruna before the court.

On Tuesday, when she was produced before the court, Aruna expressed her intention to live with Sreeja. The petitioner had pointed out the recent Supreme Court verdict which had decriminalised the legal provision of section 377.

