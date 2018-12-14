Kerala hartal HIGHLIGHTS: Nair’s dying declaration states he took extreme step out of depression, say police

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the self-immolation of Venugopal Nair is a lesson to the people of the state. The incident teaches all to avoid taking any extreme step. “Whatever points we have, we should express them firmly and convince the people about them,” ANI reported Modi to have said. Interacting with party Karmakartas from Kerala, Modi also said the sad news of Nair’s death has forced the party call the state-wide hartal on Friday.

The BJP in Kerala called for a state-wide dawn-to-dusk hartal on Friday after 42-year-old Venugopalan Nair set himself ablaze near the BJP’s Sabarimala protest venue in Thiruvananthapuram. He suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and died while he was being treated at a hospital. MT Ramesh, the BJP’s state general secretary, in a Facebook post said, “The man sacrificed his life to force open the eyes and ears of the Marxist government. That’s why a 12-hour hartal from 6 am to 6 pm is being called tomorrow.” However, police said that Nair, in his dying declaration given to the Magistrate, said he resorted to the act due to depression and ran towards the protest venue after setting himself afire.