Kerala Sabarimala hartal LIVE updates: Hindu outfits call for dawn-to-dusk bandh today
Kerala hartal LIVE updates: The Bhartiya Janata Party extended its support to the hartal, while the state Congress also joined the protests and announced that it would observe Thursday as a "black day".
A day after two women – Bindu and Kanakadurga – entered Sabarimala, several pro-Hindutva outfits under the umbrella Sabarimala Action Council have called for a statewide shutdown on Thursday. The outfit backed by RSS opposes the Supreme Court verdict that lifted the ban on women of all ages in the temple. The Bhartiya Janata Party extended its support to the hartal, while the state Congress also joined the protests and announced that it would observe Thursday as a “black day”.
Violent protests erupted in Kerala after the women managed to enter the temple. As much as the move was celebrated by women activists, it also invited protests across the state, resulting in the death of a BJP worker yesterday. The temple was also shortly closed for “purification” rituals. By Wednesday afternoon, shops were forced to shut and traffic was blocked in other parts of the state. Several buses were damaged and mediapersons were also attacked.
Sabarimala Action Council called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kerala on Thursday. Follow LIVE UPDATES.
In pics: Deserted streets of Thiruvananthapuram in wake of hartal
Kerala: United Democratic Front to observe 'black day' in the state in connection with Sabarimala Temple women entry issue; Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/YOfcRVKNge
Roads are deserted in Kochi in the wake of the hartal called today.
The meat is ready for sale in a shop in Kochi.
The vegetable vendors open during the hartal.
(Express photos by Kiran Gangadharan)
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday had confirmed that the two women had entered Sabarimala. “It is true that women (of menstruating age) entered the temple. The government had earlier stated that it would give protection to women coming to visit the temple. The police are bound to give protection. This time, they did not face any problem in trekking to the temple,” he said, referring to protests the duo had faced in their earlier attempt on December 24.
While the head priest of the temple had closed the temple for around an hour for "purification" purposes. Calling the development a treachery towards devotees, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said, “This was meant to destroy the temple. The government will have to answer to the faithfuls.”
