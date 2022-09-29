Kerala govt to withdraw COVID-19 lockdown violation cases

The Kerala government on Thursday decided to withdraw all cases registered for violation of COVID-19 norms during the lockdown period in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Of over 1.40 lakh cases registered during the period, those related to the non-wearing off masks and violating social distancing norms would be withdrawn, a CMO statement said here.

Also, cases pertaining to incidents that are non-violent in nature, those registered in connection with public protests like the agitation led by the Public Service Commission (PSC) job aspirants, would also be withdrawn, it said.

A panel, comprising secretaries of home and law departments and police chief, would be constituted to submit a report on the cases to be withdrawn, the statement added.

Besides the CM, higher officials and police chief also took part in the meeting.