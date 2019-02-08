Kerala govt to procure produce directly from north Indian farmers

The Kerala government has planned to procure farm produce directly from farmers in north India.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac told the Assembly that the government would introduce a scheme that would support north Indian farmers, who have been hit by a crash of farm produce.

“Our budget announces a scheme for direct purchase of produces from farmers’ cooperatives on a long-term contract. The State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) and Kerala State Co-operative Consumers’ Federation (Consumerfed) would directly procure produces from farmers of other states after ensuring them a minimum support price,” Isaac said.

Consumerfed and Supplyco have outlets across Kerala, and sell pulses, grains, and cereals, among other commodities.

Consumerfed managing director R Sukesan said, “We are making some efforts for directing purchase from farmers. As part of it, our team had recently gone to Pune and conducted preliminary discussions with farmers to source pulses. We hope to materialise the scheme. However, things are at preliminary stage only.”

Supplyco manager (purchases) M R Deepu said, “We have to look into its feasibility and other aspects.”