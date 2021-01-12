Kerala govt to hand over Walayar abuse case to CBI

The two sisters were found hanging at their hut in Palakkad district in 2017 on different days but within a period of three months.

Days after the Kerala High Court set aside the verdict of a POSCO Court in two cases pertaining to the death of two sexually-abused minor Dalit sisters, the state government on Monday decided to hand over the cases to the CBI.

The two sisters were found hanging at their hut in Palakkad district in 2017 on different days but within a period of three months. The case, later known as Walayar abuse case, had rocked the state after a trial court last year acquitted all the three accused. The High Court directive setting aside the trial court verdict came following an appeal by the state government.

A division bench of the High Court had said the trial court shall consider the plea, if any raised by the investigating agency, for permission to conduct further investigation into the cases and permit the prosecution and if sought for the defence also, to adduce fresh evidence in the form of oral or documentary evidence.