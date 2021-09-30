Kerala govt to conduct survey for EBC persons among forward castes

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to conduct a socio-economic survey to identify economically backward persons among the forward castes in the state.

The survey would be conducted across all wards or divisions in three-tier local bodies in the state. Five economically backward families, from among forward castes, would be identified in a ward or a local body division. The survey would be assigned to Kudumbashree, the state women empowerment and poverty alleviation mission. The state has 21,865 wards/divisions in various local bodies.

Sanction was accorded to allot a total of Rs 75.67 lakh for collecting information for the same, it added.

In another significant move, the government decided to make police verification mandatory for appointments in government-aided private educational institutions, cooperative bodies, public sector undertakings and temple affairs (devaswom) boards in the state.

The cabinet directed the agencies concerned to complete the procedure within one month after the employee joining the office and the relevant institutions should make necessary amendments in this regard within three months, the statement added

The decision comes in the backdrop of incidents in which persons with criminal antecedents got appointed to such institutions. In aided educational institutions, managements are the sole authority for appointments. The verification process should be completed within a month of the person taking up office.

At present, police verification is required only in direct government appointments in various departments.

