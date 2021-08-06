Kerala govt says no change in test rider to lift curbs

The Opposition UDF staged a walkout from the Assembly in protest against the rider, but Health Minister Veena George said there was no change in the rule.

The Kerala government Thursday reiterated that it would not change the order saying that anyone entering a shop or other business establishment should have taken at least one dose of vaccine before two weeks, or possess RT-PCR negative certificate obtained 72 hours before, or should have tested positive for Covid-19 a month ago.

The norm was introduced as a rider for entry into offices, banks and all types of business premises, which were opened as part of relaxing lockdown norms.

The Opposition UDF staged a walkout from the Assembly in protest against the rider, but Health Minister Veena George said there was no change in the rule. Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the conditions were against the spirit of the statement made by the health minister in the Assembly.