Kerala govt says no change in test rider to lift curbs

The Kerala government Thursday reiterated that it would not change the order saying that anyone entering a shop or other business establishment should have taken at least one dose of vaccine before two weeks, or possess RT-PCR negative certificate obtained 72 hours before, or should have tested positive for Covid-19 a month ago.
The norm was introduced as a rider for entry into offices, banks and all types of business premises, which were opened as part of relaxing lockdown norms.
The Opposition UDF staged a walkout from the Assembly in protest against the rider, but Health Minister Veena George said there was no change in the rule. Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the conditions were against the spirit of the statement made by the health minister in the Assembly.
