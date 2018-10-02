Sabrimala: Kerala govt plans better lighting, new toilets for women at shrine

Following a high-level meeting attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran, members of Travancore Devaswom Board — which manages the temple — and senior police officers on Monday, the administration listed steps it would take to implement the apex court order. Following a high-level meeting attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran, members of Travancore Devaswom Board — which manages the temple — and senior police officers on Monday, the administration listed steps it would take to implement the apex court order.

Separate, expansive bathing ghats for women at Pamba, enhanced lighting facilities at night, special seats for women in buses and women-friendly toilets are some of the key measures the LDF government in Kerala is planning to undertake at the hill shrine of Sabarimala.

This comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court order ending age restriction for entry of women to the hill shrine. Earlier, women in the 10-50 years age group were not allowed entry into the shrine.

Following a high-level meeting attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran, members of Travancore Devaswom Board — which manages the temple — and senior police officers on Monday, the administration listed steps it would take to implement the apex court order.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, Surendran indicated that the government was ready to make all arrangements for women pilgrims who visit the shrine during the first five days of the Malayalam month of Thulam — sometime in the second or third week of October — and during the Mandalam festival from mid-November to January.

“There is already a separate bathing ghat for women and children on the banks of Pamba river. Anticipating the rush of more women, the ghat will be expanded and made bigger….Lighting will be improved. Women-friendly toilets will be set up on the route,” Surendran told reporters.

