Toggle Menu
Kerala govt orders judicial probe into custodial death of prisonerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-govt-orders-judicial-probe-into-custodial-death-of-prisoner-5816571/

Kerala govt orders judicial probe into custodial death of prisoner

Announcing the decision, Vijayan said former Kerala High Court judge K Narayana Kurup will probe the incident relating to the death of 49-year-old Rajkumar in police custody and file a report within six months.

Kerala government, death of prisoner, death of prisoner in custody, death of prisoner in custody in Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, india news, indian express
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here. (Representational image)

The Kerala government on Friday ordered a judicial probe into the alleged custodial torture and death of a remand prisoner in a jail in Idukki district, days after the issue rocked the state. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here.

Announcing the decision, Vijayan said former Kerala High Court judge K Narayana Kurup will probe the incident relating to the death of 49-year-old Rajkumar in police custody and file a report within six months.

Two policemen, a sub-inspector and a civil police officer of the Nedumkandam police station, where the incident took place, has been arrested.

Vijayan said the Crime Branch investigation in the case will continue. Such an incident could not be justified, the chief minister said.

Advertising

The opposition Congress-led UDF had raised the issue in the Assembly and demanded a judicial probe.

Rajkumar’s mother and relatives had led a protest march to the state Assembly on Thursday seeking a CBI probe.

The deceased was taken into custody in connection with a financial fraud case on June 12 and allegedly tortured by police personnel at the Nedumkandam police station for four days, following which he died at the Peermedu sub-jail.

The post-mortem report of the deceased and the remand report of the two arrested police personnel had confirmed that Rajkumar was brutally tortured and had several injuries on his body.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nirmala Sitharaman breaks tradition, carries Budget in red cloth instead of briefcase
2 Budget 2019 Explained: Lower corporate tax will boost profits of a large swathe of companies
3 Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: PM calls it ‘green budget’, Congress says old wine in new bottle