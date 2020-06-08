Kerala: Govt offices reopen today, most places of worship tomorrow

The Kerala government is set to begin antibody tests this week using 14,000 kits supplied by ICMR, with 40,000-odd kits expected to reach the state this week. (File Photo) The Kerala government is set to begin antibody tests this week using 14,000 kits supplied by ICMR, with 40,000-odd kits expected to reach the state this week. (File Photo)

All government, quasi-government and PSU offices in Kerala are set to reopen on Monday, even as the number of Covid-19 cases in the state continues to increase.

An order issued by the state government Sunday said offices, except those in containment zones, should function with full staff strength starting Monday. In containment zones, offices will function with minimum staff. The government has directed that staff members taking care of elderly parents, children aged below 5 years and those who are differently-abled should avoid contact with the general public.

Places of worship, meanwhile, will reopen Tuesday, maintaining social distancing.

The Sabarimala temple is set to open for devotees during the monthly ritual starting June 14.

However, Muslim religious organisations have decided to not open prominent mosques in major cities.

Some Christian dioceses too have decided not to reopen churches from June 9, disregarding the government sanction for conducting daily rituals for the public. The state direction that all persons above 65 should remain in self-isolation is also posing trouble for churches, which have a sizable chunk of serving bishops and priests above the age of 65.

Meanwhile, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Kerala continued to hover at the three-digit mark for the third consecutive day, with the state reporting 107 new cases on Sunday.

