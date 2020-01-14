Kerala govt moves Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, the first state to challenge the law, filed a petition under Article 131 and sought the law to be declared unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court is already hearing over 60 petitions against the law amid nationwide protests against the contentious legislation.

The suggestion to move the apex court had come up in December when the representatives from several political parties in Kerala and religious organisations had met to discuss the issue. Read in Malayalam

The Vijayan government had earlier passed a resolution in the Kerala Assembly demanding that the CAA be scarpped. The resolution was moved by CPM leader and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and seconded by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. The CPM and Congress had earlier organised a joint protest against the law in the state.

Vijayan said the new law was “part of a larger agenda… against the Muslim community”. Chennithala said the state should stand united against the law.

After Bengal, Kerala became the second state to order a “stay (on) all the activities connected with the updation of National Population Register (NPR) in the state forthwith”.

The contentious legislation passed by Parliament during the Winter Session in December last year makes Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan eligible for citizenship of India. It does not mention Muslims.

