Kerala govt moves in to demolish Maradu flats near Kochi

With the Supreme Court set to take up on Friday the case of action taken to demolish four apartment complexes constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms in Maradu municipality, in Ernakulam district, the Kerala government has initiated steps to vacate the flats.

Advertising

Following a direction from the state government, the municipality has directed the State Electricity Board, Kerala Water Authority and public sector gas agencies to cut supply to these complexes within three days.

Residents of 343 units in these residential complexes are, meanwhile, gearing up to resist moves to evict them – they say they have been staying in these flats for several years, and they should not be punished for a fault on part of the authorities.

The police on Wednesday registered cases against builders under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Advertising

On Monday, the apex court had come down heavily on the state authorities for their failure to implement the demolition order and stated that the issue will be reviewed on Friday.

Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who has additional charge of Maradu municipality, said notices have been issued to the electricity board and water authority to disconnect supplies to all flats and dismantle their infrastructure before the demolition process begins. Notices were served to the occupants, with September 27 as deadline, he added.

But the flat occupants put up brave face and said they had obtained power, water and gas connection after submitting valid documents issued by the municipality.

“We are worried over the government’s move, but there is no question of vacating the flats, come what may,” T Francis, 64, a resident, said. “We should not be punished for the fault of government departments. We will not move out even if they cut supply of all essentials to our flats. The only option would be suicide.”

Shamudeen Karunagappally, chairman of Maradu Home Protection Samithi, said hundreds of structures have been constructed in violation of CRZ norms. “Let the government reveal before the Supreme Court all violations along the state’s coast,” he said.

Ravi Jacob, president of Kochi chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), the apex association of registered real estate builders and developers in the country, called for a judicial probe into the issue to fix accountability. “The government failed to present a true picture before the court – that the municipality is not under CRZ-III category. As per the new Coastal Zone Management Plan, Maradu municipality now comes under CRZ-II, under which these constructions stand legal scrutiny. Unfortunately, the builders and flat occupants are punished for a crime that existed in the past.”

The situation, he emphasised, is worrying for investors in Kerala.

As part of the steps against these apartments in Maradu, the government has also recommended that the builders concerned be made to pay compensation top evacuate the occupants.