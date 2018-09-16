Follow Us:
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Kerala govt’s ‘Idea Hunt’ to engage public in state planning process

Kerala govt’s ‘Idea Hunt’ to engage public in state planning process

The platform provides a unique opportunity to the public to submit their innovative, sustainable and practical ideas for all walks of life to address the socio-economic and sustainable issues of the State.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 16, 2018 9:17:59 am
Kerala government, Idea hunt, public participation in planning process, Pinarayi Vijayan, Online system to suggest ideas, Kerala, India News, Indian Express Idea Hunt, a first of its kind initiative by Government of Kerala for enabling the public participation on planning process.

To enable public participation in state planning process, the government of Kerala has invited “smart ideas” from the public under a new initiative called ‘Idea Hunt’. Ideas and suggestions can be submitted through an online system launched by the Kerala State Planning Board.

The online system allows a registered user to share ideas/suggestions on multiple sectors/sub-sectors. It is left to the wisdom of the Planning Board and Government of Kerala whether to implement or disregard an idea.

How it works

Idea Hunt is an initiative of Kerala State Planning Board for effective collaboration and invites practical ideas and suggestions from all walks of life. It is an online system opened for the public to attract ideas and suggestions and to make the plan formulation process more participatory. It is a first such initiative by Government of Kerala for enabling the public participation on the planning process. This facility is designed and implemented as part of PLANSPACE.

The platform provides a unique opportunity to the public to submit their innovative, sustainable and practical ideas to address the socio-economic issues of the State. Registration on the platform is mandatory to suggest ideas. A registered user can give multiple suggestions.

How to submit

Step 1: Registration for New Users

To submit the ideas and suggestions, you need to register with the system.

You may click the registration button and fill the required details, such as name, contact details such as mobile no/ email id, occupation, qualification etc. An OTP (One Time Password) will be generated and send to your mobile number as well as your email and you can complete the registration process by submitting the OTP.

Step 2: Login for registered Users

You may click on the login button to login to the system and you are requested to give your registered mobile number. Another OTP will be generated and by submitting the same you can log on to the system

Step 3: Submission of Ideas/Suggestions

The registered users can log on to the system and submit their ideas and suggestions in interested areas/sectors. One can select their interested sector from the list and the respective sub-sectors will be displayed. One can select any sub-sector and offer their idea or suggestions in the text box within 250 words. A single user can give multiple suggestions for different sectors.

Once an idea/suggestion is submitted, an acknowledgement message will be displayed and also a system generated acknowledgement mail will be sent to the registered e-mail.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Watch Now
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Buzzing Now
Advertisement