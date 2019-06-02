‘Baseless’: Kerala govt dismisses reports on Nipah virus outbreak in state

Dismissing reports of detection of a Nipah virus case in Ernakulam as ‘baseless’, the Kerala government Sunday said there was no need for concern and urged all to not spread panic among the people.

Advertising

In a statement, the District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said usual medical examinations were carried out on patients coming with the symptoms of Nipah virus and if the disease is confirmed based on such examinations, that will be officially informed to the public and necessary precautions will be taken to control its spread.

His statement comes in response to some social media reports which said that Nipah virus had been confirmed on a patient admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam district.

Last year in May, Nipah virus, a highly fatal emerging zoonotic virus, was reported in Kozhikode district and had claimed 17 lives— 14 in Kozhikode and three in neighbouring Malappuram district.

The Nipah virus is present in bat urine and potentially, bat faeces, saliva, and birthing fluids. The infection preceding Nipah Virus presents as an encephalitic syndrome marked by fever, headache, drowsiness, disorientation, mental confusion, coma, and potentially death. There is no specific treatment for Nipah Virus. The primary treatment for human cases is intensive supportive care.