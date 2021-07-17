Kerala: Governor takes anti-dowry campaign to universities

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday convened a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of various universities in the state in Kochi to take the campaign against the practice to college campuses. (File photo)

TWO DAYS after observing a 10-hour fast to create awareness against dowry, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday convened a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of various universities in the state in Kochi to take the campaign against the practice to college campuses.

After the meeting, Khan told reporters that students and parents should be asked to sign a bond at the time of admission that they would not give or take dowry. “All those who are being appointed at universities as staff should also be asked to sign such a bond,” he said.

The Governor said he had spoken to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the campaign, and he was very enthusiastic about it. “He told me this is a wonderful move,” he said.

Dr Sabu Thomas, V-C of Kottayam-based Mahatma Gandhi University, said it would be the first time that a Governor, who is also the Chancellor of universities, is taking a bold initiative against dowry. “We all supported the initiative, which would help build a public opinion against the practice of dowry. The Governor wanted the academics and the students in Kerala to lead the campaign,” said Dr Sabu.

He said getting the bond from both students and parents against dowry is possible. “We may have to make necessary changes in admission norms to incorporate the bond as a condition,” he said, adding that the campuses have a big role in the drive against dowry.