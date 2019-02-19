Kerala Governor seeks urgent report from CM on Kasaragod killing

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam Tuesday sought an urgent report from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the status of the police probe into the killing of two youth Congress workers at Periya in Kasaragod.

Advertising

Opposition Leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala had met the Governor to brief him about the issue, a release from the Governor’s office said.

Chennithala had informed the governor that the families of the victims were under utmost grief due to their personal loss and delay in arresting culprits.

Since the post of ADGP North was lying vacant for the last 6-8 months, monitoring of law and order in the district had been affected, the congress leader had alleged.

It was in this context that the governor sought the report from the chief minister, the release added.

The left government is facing the heat over the killings of Kripesh (24) and Sarath Lal (21), the Youth Congress activists who were waylaid and attacked while returning home after attending a function on Sunday night.

Opposition Congress and BJP have alleged that the killings were executed with the knowledge and support of the ruling CPI-M leadership.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the CPI(M) never promoted violence and asserted the party had no role in the recent killings.

Advertising

The left party has also demanded a CBI probe. State CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Tuesday reiterated that his party had no knowledge about the twin killings.