Kerala to have women drivers in govt offices

In a first, the Kerala government Wednesday decided to appoint women drivers in government and other public sector offices. The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday morning. A statement issued after the meeting said that the decision has been taken to “ensure gender equality in all walks of society”.

“The cabinet has decided to induct women as drivers in government services and public-sector units. For this, the existing recruitment rules will be amended,” it said.

State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the decision marks the fall of another “male bastion”. “Kerala government decides to recruit women to driver posts in different departments. Rules will by appropriately amended. Another male bastion falls,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Kerala government had recently formed the first women battalion in the state’s police force with over 550 members to enhance the representation of women in forces.

The cabinet also decided to appoint 83 national games medal winners in various government departments, the release added.