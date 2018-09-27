Kerala government to appoint ‘firewomen’

“We have decided to create 100 posts of firewomen. It is for the first time in the state,” he said. (File) “We have decided to create 100 posts of firewomen. It is for the first time in the state,” he said. (File)

In an effort to break gender stereotypes, the Kerala government is gearing up to appoint women as firefighters in the state, for the first time.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday, took the decision to create the post of ‘firewomen’ in the Kerala State Fire and Rescue Services.

Later, Vijayan told reporters here that the objective was to enhance the participation of women in various sectors.

“We have decided to create 100 posts of firewomen. It is for the first time in the state,” he said.

The decision comes close on the heels of LDF government creating an all-women battalion with 578 members including a 44-member commando team.

The government had then said it was among various initiatives to ensure gender equality and part of efforts to enhance representation of women in the state police force.

