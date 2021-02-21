Kerala government ‘sleeping’ over “love jihad”: Yogi Adityanath

"In 2009, the Kerala High Court had said the love jihad would turn Kerala into an Islamic state. Despite this, the state government is sleeping," the UP CM alleged. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed the Left front government in Kerala for allegedly not taking any constructive steps to stop “love jihad” in the state.

Though the Kerala High Court had made remarks against love jihad in 2009, the state government had done nothing so far to check it, he claimed here.

However, his (Uttar Pradesh) government had brought out legislation to regulate “love jihad” and forceful conversions, Yogi said after inaugurating the state-wide “Vijay Yatra” led by BJP state unit president K Surendran ahead of the state assembly elections expected to be held in April-May.

“Love Jihad” is a term used by right wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have recently brought religious freedom laws to stop conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

Adityanath also criticised the Kerala government over the increasing COVID-19 positive cases and claimed that his state had effectively tackled the pandemic.

The 15-day-Vijay Yatra, covering all major constituencies in 14 districts, is seen as the official launch of the saffron party’s poll campaign.

Various union ministers and the saffron party’s popular leaders and star campaigners at the national level are expected to join the yatra in various days.

Union Minister Amit Shah is expected to inaugurate the finale of the yatra at the state capital on March 7, party sources said.