Kerala government to provide security, better work atmosphere for women 

The amendment is also aimed at preventing the sexual exploitation of women at workplaces. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/Representational) The amendment is also aimed at preventing the sexual exploitation of women at workplaces. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/Representational)

In the wake of complaints on the problems being faced by women working in shops and commercial establishments in Kerala, the state government on Wednesday decided to amend a relevant act, aimed at ensuring a secure environment for them. The amendment is also aimed at preventing the sexual exploitation of women at workplaces. Various commercial establishments, including shops, hotels and restaurants, will come under the purview of the amended act.

With the new initiative, women working in night shifts across the state will get a more secure environment. The bill will have necessary rules to ensure protection for women working between 9 PM and 6 AM. Certain restrictions will be imposed on deploying women on night shifts. The decision to amend the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1960, was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A government press release said that it was decided in the meeting to accord sanction to draft a bill for the purpose. This will be a big relief to women working in shops, hotels and commercial establishments. The proposed bill will also have various women-friendly initiatives such as providing sitting arrangement for women during work. This has been a long pending demand from women, especially from those employed in textile showrooms as they were not allowed to sit for nearly 8 to 9 hours while on duty. They had also staged protests, demanding the right to sit while on duty.

For women working in night shifts, among a group of five members, there will be at least two working women and the employer will have to keep in mind their dignity, pride and safety, the press release said. The women should also be provided transport for being dropped back at their residences, the release added.

As per the existing law, women should not be employed in these establishments between 7 PM and 6 AM.— Inputs from PTI

