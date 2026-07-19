Up late watching World Cup final? No classes on Monday for students in Kerala

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, the Kerala government has declared Monday a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges. The match between Spain and Argentina kicks off at 12.30 am IST on Monday.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said, “The football festival that takes place once every four years is drawing to a close. The FIFA World Cup final will kick off on Monday at 12.30 am. Our passion for football is a model for the entire world.”

“If the match is being held as per the scheduled time, it would be around 2.30 am when the match ends. If it goes into extra time and penalties, it will continue even longer. Children have been asking how they will manage to go to school after staying up so late. Against this background, the government has decided to declare a holiday for all educational institutions in the state, including professional colleges. Let everyone enjoy the Argentina-Spain final with all its excitement,” the Chief Minister said in a Facebook post.