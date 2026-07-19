Up late watching World Cup final? No classes on Monday for students in Kerala

Chief Minister V D Satheesan announces a holiday for all schools and colleges in view of the late-night kick-off

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvanananthapuramJul 19, 2026 07:27 PM IST
Kerala FIFA World CupA towering cutout of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi stands near the Vizhinjam International Seaport ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, the Kerala government has declared Monday a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges. The match between Spain and Argentina kicks off at 12.30 am IST on Monday.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said, “The football festival that takes place once every four years is drawing to a close. The FIFA World Cup final will kick off on Monday at 12.30 am. Our passion for football is a model for the entire world.”

Also Read | Most goals in FIFA World Cup Finals: Can Messi break Mbappe’s all-time record?

“If the match is being held as per the scheduled time, it would be around 2.30 am when the match ends. If it goes into extra time and penalties, it will continue even longer. Children have been asking how they will manage to go to school after staying up so late. Against this background, the government has decided to declare a holiday for all educational institutions in the state, including professional colleges. Let everyone enjoy the Argentina-Spain final with all its excitement,” the Chief Minister said in a Facebook post.

Many leaders cutting across political lines have demanded that a holiday be declared for educational institutions in the state, considering the World Cup final. A few private schools affiliated to CBSE had already declared Monday a holiday.

Education Minister N Samsudheen said the Education Department also wanted to encourage students’ interest in sports.

Former education minister and CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty had earlier demanded that schools be given a holiday on Monday. “After the final match, it will be difficult for students to reach the school on time. Considering the situation, Monday should be declared a holiday for all schools,” he had said.

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Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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