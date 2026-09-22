Kerala government recommends probe against Pinarayi Vijayan in case involving daughter’s firm

In a significant political move, the Congress-led Keralam government has recommended a probe against CPI(M) Politburo member and former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and son-in-law Muhammed Riyas under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with a money laundering case allegedly involving Veena’s IT firm.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing allegations that Veena’s IT firm Exalogic Solutions received illegal payments from Kochi-based Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited when the CPI(M) was in power, submitted a report to the state police asking it to register an FIR against Vijayan and others.

Subsequently, the Home Department under the Congress government sought the legal opinion of Advocate General K Jaju Babu, who in turn gave the green signal that there is enough ground to proceed with a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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The Home Department’s decision came after Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala held discussions with Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Sources at the Home Minister’s office said, “The crime branch wing of the state police will conduct a preliminary probe into the matter based on the ED report. A decision on registering an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act will be taken only after the preliminary probe.”

The ED has alleged that Kochi-based CMRL made payments to Veena’s Exalogic Solutions despite the latter not providing any services. The Income Tax Department unearthed the alleged illegal payments, made during Vijayan’s first term.

The ED, which claims Veena’s firm received Rs 2.78 crore in the guise of IT consultancy payments, had searched Vijayan’s premises in May. The agency also searched eight premises linked to local CPI(M) leaders in Kozhikode district, where Riyas hails from.

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Following the searches, the ED claimed it found evidence of money transfers through hawala routes.

As per the ED report to the police, Vijayan allegedly collected Rs 3.28 crore from CMRL as a bribe through Veena. To substantiate this claim, the ED cited a purported admission by CMRL’s former chief financial officer. The ED claims that Riyas helped transfer the bribe money to Dubai through Veena and others.

The ED has also sought registration of an FIR against senior employees of Exalogic Solutions.

Vijayan has denied the allegations, asserting that his hands are clean.

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Riyas, who is also a CPI(M) leader, said, “We are not afraid of any probe. The script is good. The innocent will remain innocent, irrespective of probes at any level. The issue will be fought legally and politically.”