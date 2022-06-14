Kerala gold smuggling case: Pinarayi blocking probe, alleges BJP

The recent revelations in the Kerala gold smuggling case have pointed “needles of suspicion” at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family, the BJP alleged on Monday as it accused the CM of blocking a probe into the scandal he had described as “extremely serious.”

With Opposition parties in Kerala holding protests to seek his resignation, the Chief Minister has been under fire ever since the accused in the case, Swapna Suresh, alleged he took currency out of the country with the help of a diplomat from the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said soon after the scam was exposed in 2020, Vijayan had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the case had “serious implications” for the nation. He said Vijayan had demanded a probe into the scandal by the Centre and even offered his government’s help to “unravel every link”. “But now he is using the state police to block central agencies who have the expertise to investigate the case,” Chandrasekar said.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan asked Vijayan to come clean and ensure free and fair probe.

Vijayan has dismissed the reports and called it “propaganda”.