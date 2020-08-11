Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA team in UAE to question key accused

The NIA team, led by an SP-rank officer, reached UAE on Sunday night and engaged with the authorities there, sharing details of the case, sources said. (File)

A two-member team of the NIA has reached UAE and started investigation into the offshore leg of the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The NIA team, led by an SP-rank officer, reached UAE on Sunday night and engaged with the authorities there, sharing details of the case, sources said.

The team is there to question Faisal Fareed, a key accused in the case who was detained by UAE authorities after the Customs department apprehended a consignment of 30 kg gold at Thiruvananthapuram airport from a diplomatic baggage from UAE last month.

Sources said the NIA team will also question a few of his associates detained by UAE authorities. The team will also probe financial networks, including hawala channels, that Fareed may have set up between UAE and India to ensure smooth running of the smuggling racket, the sources said.

“The team has just reached there and the two countries have shared details of the case. UAE authorities too have given some information. All aspects of the case are being investigated and all necessary interrogations will be done there,” a senior NIA official said. Notably, NIA has approached the Interpol to issue a Blue Notice against Fareed and is likely to move for his extradition in due course.

NIA has invoked terror charges in the case and suspects the network to be funding terror activities. The agency has arrested 12 people in connection with the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.