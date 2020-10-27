Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA arrests accused on arrival from UAE

Rabins K Hamed

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested an absconding accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case after he arrived in Kochi from the UAE.

Rabins K Hamed, 42, a resident of Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, has been arrested on suspicion of aiding gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage while he was in UAE. The NIA said, “Rabins Hameed had conspired with the arrested accused Ramees K T, Jalal A M and others besides arranged funds and purchased gold at Dubai, for smuggling to India, through diplomatic baggage.”

The NIA Special Court at Ernakulam had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest against Hameed. “He is also learnt to have arranged for the concealment of gold in electronics or electrical equipment and household items in the UAE, for smuggling the contraband to Thiruvananthapuram, through diplomatic baggage,” NIA said in a statement.

The case pertains to the seizure of 30 kg gold on July 5 at the Trivandrum International Airport by Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin from a diplomatic baggage that arrived from the UAE. The case was later transferred to NIA, which began a probe under terror charges.

Registering the case on July 10, NIA had said: “As the case pertains to smuggling of large quantity of gold into India from offshore locations threatening the economic stability and national security of the country, it amounts to a terrorist act as stated in section 15 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Further, as the case has national and international linkages and as the initial enquiries have revealed that the proceeds of smuggled gold could be used for financing of terrorism in India, NIA has taken up the investigation of the case.”

