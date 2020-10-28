Kerala gold smuggling: M Sivasankar in ED custody after HC rejects anticipatory bail

Former principal secretary to Kerala chief minister M Sivasankar is being probed in connection with the gold smuggling case by the ED and the Customs. (File photo)

Moment after the Kerala High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, the Enforcement Directorate Wednesday took suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar into custody in connection with its probe into the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The court passed the order on two separate bail pleas filed by Sivasankar apprehending arrest by the Customs department investigating the gold smuggling and ED probing the money trail in the case.

#Kerala #GoldSmugglingCase #ED takes M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala #CMVijayan, to custody soon after #highcourt rejects his anticipatory bail plea. ED argued Sivasankar privy to smuggling @IndianExpress @IExpressSouth — shaju philip (@shajuexpress) October 28, 2020

It had earlier restrained the two agencies from arresting him till October 28. The ED opposed the plea and said the officer’s custodial interrogation was required as he wasn’t cooperating with the investigation.

In a written statement, the ED submitted that Sivasankar appears to be connected with the serious economic offence allegedly committed by prime accused Swapna Suresh. The Customs also opposed anticipatory bail application, alleging that Sivasankar was not providing clear answers to important questions related to the case.

Sivasankar dismissed the charges and submitted that he was being hounded by the agencies in the name of investigation in the case. He said he had complied with all the directions till now and there was no scope for him to abscond.

